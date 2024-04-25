JioCinema announces new ad-free premium plan for Rs 29 a month

MUMBAI: JioCinema has announced significant price cuts for its premium content subscription packages to compete with Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video, as well as other Indian OTT competitors in the market.

JioCinema Premium will offer ad-free content in multiple languages, featuring original series, movies, children's shows, and TV entertainment, accessible on any device including connected TV sets, for ₹29 per month.

The newly introduced plans promise subscribers access to premium content, both online and offline, in 4K quality, with content available in five languages.

For families- JioCinema introduces a 'family plan' priced at just Rs 89 per month, allowing up to four simultaneous screen accesses.

Existing premium members of JioCinema can upgrade to the family plan at no additional cost, unlocking more benefits and flexibility in their viewing experience.

JioCinema will continue to provide free access to sports content, including the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) through the platform's ad-supported offering.

JioCinema has strengthened its partnerships with major global studios such as Peacock, HBO, Paramount, and Warner Bros Discovery offering global content.