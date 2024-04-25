Koo stops salary payments from April

BENGALURU: Microblogging start-up Koo, which was once considered as a direct competitor for X, is now struggling to pay salaries to its employees. It has halted salary payments from April due to a cash crunch.

Koo has informed employees that future salaries can only be paid out once the partnership is concluded as it could bring a fresh capital infusion. The company at present has less than 250 employees.

Mayank Bidawatka, co-founder, in a LinkedIn post said, "We have done everything to extend our runway so that employees and vendors could get paid. We've also resorted to salary cuts. It’s painful to cut salaries of people who've helped build the company. We had the option of either letting a good part of the workforce go or do a haircut for everyone. We did the latter. This way everyone could sustain without having to look for a job at a time when hiring across startups is at its all-time low. The delay in the partnership hurts everyone without an exception but it’s a process that’s taken its own time."