RBI crackdown triggers crash in Kotak Bank shares

MUMBAI: Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank crashed by as much as 12 per cent in morning trade on Thursday to Rs 1,620 on BSE as investors dumped the stock following the RBI crackdown on the lender.

The RBI had, on Wednesday evening, barred Kotak Mahindra Bank, with immediate effect, from taking on new customers and issuing fresh credit cards.

Infina Finance, one of the promoter group entities of Kotak Mahindra Bank had donated electoral bonds worth Rs 60 crore to the BJP. However, the RBI has taken stringent action against the bank to protect the interest of consumers.

The RBI order said business restrictions on Kotak Mahindra Bank have been imposed in the interest of customers as the Uday Kotak-controlled bank was assessed to be deficient in its IT Risk and Information Security Governance.

The RBI said that stringent action has been taken to protect consumers and to prevent any possible prolonged outage which may seriously impact not only the bank’s ability to render efficient customer service but also the financial ecosystem of digital banking and payment systems, according to the RBI order.