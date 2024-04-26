Business

ACC net profit surges 4-fold to Rs 945 crore

The company, a unit of Ambuja Cements, said its board has recommended a dividend of Rs 7.5 per share.
ACC net profit surges 4-fold to Rs 945 crore
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Cement maker ACC on Thursday said its profit after tax (PAT) rose four-fold to Rs 945 crore in Q4FY24 on account of robust sales.

It had reported a PAT of Rs 236 crore in Q4FY23. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 5,409 crore in Q4FY24 as against Rs 4,791 crore in the year-ago period, ACC said in a regulatory filing. “The trust of our customers and our commitment to building a sustainable future with investment in efficiency improvements, green power etc has furthered our success, as we emerge even stronger than before,” ACC CEO Ajay Kapur said.

The company, a unit of Ambuja Cements, said its board has recommended a dividend of Rs 7.5 per share. ACC said the outlook for the industry remains positive based on higher budgetary allocation to infra and construction and government’s push for affordable housing.

net profit
ACC

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com