ACC net profit surges 4-fold to Rs 945 crore

NEW DELHI: Cement maker ACC on Thursday said its profit after tax (PAT) rose four-fold to Rs 945 crore in Q4FY24 on account of robust sales.

It had reported a PAT of Rs 236 crore in Q4FY23. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 5,409 crore in Q4FY24 as against Rs 4,791 crore in the year-ago period, ACC said in a regulatory filing. “The trust of our customers and our commitment to building a sustainable future with investment in efficiency improvements, green power etc has furthered our success, as we emerge even stronger than before,” ACC CEO Ajay Kapur said.

The company, a unit of Ambuja Cements, said its board has recommended a dividend of Rs 7.5 per share. ACC said the outlook for the industry remains positive based on higher budgetary allocation to infra and construction and government’s push for affordable housing.