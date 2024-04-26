Hyundai to expand EV lineup in India, launch five models

NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor on Thursday said it expanding its annual production capacity to 1.5 million (15 lakh) vehicle units for Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) and Kia India combined. The carmaker confirmed that it will unveil its first locally produced EV in India next year.

Hyundai will commence mass production of its first electric SUV model at the Chennai plant at the end of 2024 and produce five more EV models here by 2030. Kia India, Hyundai’s sister concern, will start production of its local EV model in 2025.

This update came following the recent visit of Hyundai Motor Group executive chair Euisun Chung in India where he reviewed the Group’s mid-to long-term future mobility strategies. His visit came as the Indian arm of the Korean auto giant is expected to launch its initial public offering (IPO) this year. As per reports, Hyundai is likely to file the draft paper with the SEBI by May and launch the IPO in the fourth quarter of CY24. HMIL is looking to raise over $3 billion in the IPO at a valuation of $30 billion.