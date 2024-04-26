IndiGo places order for 30 Airbus A35 aircraft to enter long-haul markets

IndiGo currently, has a fleet of narrow-body aircraft. It will become the second airline in the country, after Air India, to induct the A350 craft. The exact configuration of IndiGo’s Airbus A350 will be decided at a later stage, and the deliveries are expected to start in 2027. In addition to the 30-plane order, IndiGo has purchased rights for an additional 70 Airbus A350 family aircraft, at its discretion, for possible future needs under certain conditions.

“For IndiGo, after pioneering the Indian skies with an unprecedented journey, its fleet of 30 Airbus A350-900 aircraft will allow IndiGo to embark on its next phase of becoming one of the leading global aviation players,” said Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo. The Gurugram-based airline was earlier reported to be in talks with Boeing to induct wide-body planes. Owing to troubles at Boeing, the discussions could not materialise and IndiGo decided to extend its partnership with Airbus.