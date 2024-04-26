RBI ban cripples Kotak Bank’s key functions as 95% sales done online

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank has delivered body-blow to Kotak Mahindra Bank on Wednesday and it is so hard that it nearly fully cripples the fourth-largest private sector lender as it has of late been selling loans and cards and other products and all services online or through the mobile app.

Following the action, wherein the RBI ordered Kotak Bank to “to cease and desist, with immediate effect, from on-boarding new customers through its online and mobile banking channels as well as from issuing fresh credit cards,” for its continued failure to improve its IT risk mechanism for the past two years, the bank stock which commands a high premium over peers, tanked over 17 percent to hit an intra-day low of Rs 1,602, and closed at still nearly 11% down from the previous close.