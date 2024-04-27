Coal imports for blending purposes decline 3.4% as supply improves

NEW DELHI: The abundance of coal in the country has led to decline in imports for blending purposes by the domestic power plants in the first three weeks (till April 22, 2024) of this month. This comes despite high demand for power due to a heat wave in the country.

According to the data from the coal ministry, imports declined to 1.42 million tonne (MT) till April 2024, 3.4% lower than 1.47 MT in the same period last year. The power ministry mandated generating companies (gencos) to blend imported coal in thermal power plants to prevent a coal crisis during the peak summer season.

Not only this, the supply to the non-power sector also surged by 28% to 12.75 MT till 22 April 2024. Official data reveals that supplies to the non-regulated sector (NRS), which includes industries like cement, steel, sponge iron, and aluminium, stood at 9.93 MT during the same period last year.