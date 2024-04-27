HCLTech net profit flat at Rs 4,000 crore; dividend Rs 18/share

BENGALURU: HCLTech on Friday posted flat net profit at Rs 3,986 crore for the March quarter. Net profit in the year-ago period was Rs 3,983 crore. Revenue from operations for the quarter increased 7% to Rs 28,499 crore as against Rs 26,606 crore in Q4FY23.

Its company constant currency revenue growth expected to be between 3% and 5% YoY in FY25 and EBIT margin expected to be between 18% and 19%.

Addressing a media conference, C Vijayakumar, CEO & MD, HCLTech, said, “We continue to remain optimistic of the opportunities ahead of us. Some of the large deals we won will move into a global delivery model in FY25 which will reduce revenue.”