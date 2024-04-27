IT firms focus on ‘Generative AI’

BENGALURU: Generative AI has now become a part of every conversation that IT firms are having with their clients. IT firms recently in Q4 earnings call announced that excitement over this technology is substantial.

“Gen AI is steadfastly at the forefront of the technology trends and customers are on the lookout for POCs (proof of concept) on the efficiencies that can be enabled by Gen AI in application development, application maintenance and deployment automation,” said K Krithivasan, CEO and MD, TCS

Gen AI’s ability to create new data and content is driving innovation across sectors. TCS is currently developing AI and Gen AI projects worth $900 million. Accenture recently reported $1.1 billion in revenue in new bookings from Gen AI in first half of the year (it follows Sept-Aug financial year).