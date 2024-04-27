Shriram Finance profit rises 57% in fourth quarter

MUMBAI: The country’s largest auto-focused non-bank lender Shriram Finance on Friday reported a 57% jump in consolidated net income to Rs 2,021.28 crore on better asset quality and stable margins coupled with higher income led by incremental loan sales in Q4FY24.

Consolidated net interest income for the quarter rose 22.27% to Rs 5,543.47 crore as against Rs 4,533.63 crore in the same period previous year. Disbursals clipped at a tad over 15 percent on-year.

For the full year, consolidated profit after tax rose 20.26% to Rs 7,190.48 crore as against Rs 5,979.34 crore in the previous year. Total assets under management rose 21.10% to Rs 224,862 crore as against Rs 185,682.86 crore in March 2023 and Rs 214,233.47 crore in December, 2023.