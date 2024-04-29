Government mulls 6 mega power plants near coalfields

NEW DELHI: In a bid to reduce the country’s reliance on expensive coal transportation for electricity generation, the coal ministry is planning to set up massive power plants around its coalfields across the country. These coal-based power plants, each with a capacity of 5,000 megawatts (total 30 GW capacity), will

be built in the coal fields of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Jharkhand. According to the coal ministry, each power plant will be established through joint ventures (JVs) with the government, private power companies, and state-owned electricity generators.

Under the terms of the JVs, the state-owned coal companies will have a stake or equity in the power plants, and in return, the Coal Ministry will provide adequate land, coal, or funds.

To kick off the project, the ministry is creating land banks or acquiring land around its coalfields, and the work on the projects will begin once the general election is over.

“We are already in talks with power companies to set up these plants right next to the coal mines. Acquiring land near the mines now will also speed things up once the elections are over,” said an official.

The total generation capacity of these power plants will be 30 GW. Two plants will be located in Chhattisgarh: one at its Mand-Raigarh Coalfield and another at the Korba Coalfield. In Odisha, two plants will be situated in the IB Valley area and the Sardega region. The north will have two plants at Chotanagpur in the North Karanpura Coalfield, and another in the Rajmahal Coalfield in Jharkhand. According to the official, the government wants to replicate the model of the Shaktinagar’s coalfield region, which produces 10% of India’s coal and its Singrauli Super Thermal Power Station (SSTPS) generates 10% of the country’s electricity needs.