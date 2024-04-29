Myths & Misconceptions of Market Participants

In my previous column, we had turned the spotlight on common mistakes market participants make while investing in the equity market, be it through shares or mutual funds. Some mistakes we listed were those abetted by sleazy market manipulators with the ability to stay out of the clutches of the regulator.

But then, there is no shortage of self-induced mistakes committed by market participants either. For starters, half-baked knowledge based on some random reading or television viewing is potentially a weapon of wealth destruction in the market.

To cite an example of such half-baked knowledge, I still recall with bemusement, having met a market participant who flew down from Bangalore some years ago, to meet me with a portfolio holdings sheet comprising around 350 stocks and mutual funds. He informed me that he followed some ‘beverage investing’ style that he had read about and imbibed, to help ‘diversify’ his portfolio. He also informed me that his wife, also an IT professional and avid market buff like him, had a portfolio of around 250 stocks and mutual funds.

And while on the point of mutual funds and stocks, there is no dearth of market participants that swear they buy only blue-chip stocks and mutual funds. By ‘blue-chip’ they presumably mean large cap stocks and funds as per the regulator’s categorization norms. Clearly then, they are duplicating what the fund manager of the mutual fund scheme who has the wherewithal to do it far better, does. This act of duplication, thus defeats the very purpose of ‘diversifying’.