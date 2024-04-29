No age restriction now on purchase of health insurance plans

Rakesh Jain, chief executive officer (CEO), Reliance General Insurance said, “For senior citizens, this initiative signifies an end to the constraints that previously barred many from securing health insurance past a certain age. This move fosters financial security by allowing older individuals at a vulnerable age to access crucial healthcare without age-based barriers. It will encourage long-term health planning and innovation in insurance products, catering to diverse age groups’ needs.”

“The competitive market dynamics spurred by this change may result in improved offerings and services for consumers. Insurers will now be encouraged to design products that cater specifically to the needs of senior citizens, including those with pre-existing conditions,” Jain stated.

Adapting to the change

With the removal of age restrictions on health insurance policies in India, insurers will need to adapt their underwriting practices to effectively manage the increased risks associated with insuring older demographics. Insurers may need to reevaluate risk assessment methodologies, pricing structures, and coverage options to accommodate a more diverse age range of policyholders.