Why you need to be smart about credit cards

If you are running high credit card bills, you must stop that now. Take a personal loan on your credit card or a top-up loan on your existing home loan. You can pay off your credit card bills. So, if you are regular in your repayments, the top-up loan is an excellent way to raise money for significant expenses.

Managing expenses

Your credit cards offer convenience in payment.You should treat it as a short-term solution. Ultimately, you must ensure that your expenses are within your means. Your long-term retirement goals must be your first choice of payment and not credit card bills. You will borrow money regularly if you do not curb your enthusiasm to shop or manage your expenses well. When you keep servicing multiple loans, you barely create wealth for yourself. You must have an appropriate sense of spending on high-cost loans. Borrow on a credit card only when you have adequate income receivable. That applies to both the salaried and non-salaried people. You can use your credit cards, collect rewards or points, and pay your bills quickly.

Rajas Kelkar

(The author is editor-in-chief at www.moneyminute.in)