Godrej family split: Adi, brother to keep listed firms; cousin Jamshyd to get unlisted cos, land bank

The Godrej family on Tuesday announced their split as "an ownership realignment" of their shareholdings in the Godrej companies. The Mumbai-based conglomerate said that the realignment has been arrived at in a respectful and mindful way to maintain harmony and better align ownership in acknowledgement of the differing visions of the Godrej family members.

The group has been split between two branches of the founding family, with Adi Godrej (82) and his brother Nadir (73) on one side and their cousins Jamshyd Godrej (75) and Smita Godrej Crishna (74) on the other, according to a statement issued by the group.

"This will help maximise strategic direction, focus, and agility and will accelerate the process of creating long-term value for shareholders and all other stakeholders," said the legacy family in a statement.

The realignment will be implemented after the relevant regulatory approvals have been obtained.

Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG), which comprises Godrej & Boyce (G&B) and its affiliates (which have a presence across multiple industries such as aerospace, aviation, defence, IT, Software and infrastructure solutions), will now be controlled by Jamshyd Godrej, Chairperson and Managing Director and their immediate families. His sister Smita's daughter, Nyrika Holkar, will be the executive director.

Their families will control this arm that will also hold the land bank, including 3,400 acres of prime land in Mumbai.

Godrej Industries Group (GIG), which includes the listed companies, Godrej Industries, Godrej Consumer Products, Godrej Properties, Godrej Agrovet and Astec Lifesciences, will have Nadir Godrej as Chairperson and will be controlled by Adi Godrej, Nadir Godrej, and their immediate families.

Pirojsha Godrej, son of Adi, will be the Executive Vice Chairperson of GIG and will succeed Nadir Godrej as Chairperson in August 2026.

Both groups will continue to use the Godrej brand.

Commenting on the future outlook, Jamshyd Godrej said, "Since 1897, Godrej & Boyce has always been driven by the strong purpose of nation-building. With this future-facing family agreement now in place, we can further drive our growth aspirations with fewer complexities and focus on leveraging our core strengths in high-tech engineering and design-led innovation across our strong portfolio of strategic, consumer and emerging businesses."

Nadir Godrej said, "Godrej was founded in 1897 to help build economic independence for India. This deep purpose of innovating for a cause—the values of trust and respect and the belief in trusteeship and making communities that the companies operate in stronger and better—continues to form the bedrock of who we are 125 years later. We look forward to building on this legacy with focus and agility."