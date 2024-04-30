Greaves launches e-scooter at Rs 1.10 lakh with top speed of 93 kmph and 136 km range

Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (GEMPL), the e-mobility arm of Greaves Cotton Limited, on Tuesday launched its first high-performance family electric scooter, the Ampere Nexus, at a starting introductory price of Rs 1,09,900 (ex-showroom). The Nexus is available in two variants – the base EX (Rs 1.10 lakh) and the top-spec ST (Rs 1.20 lakh). These prices will rise by Rs 10,000 once the introductory offer period ends.

Greaves Cotton claims that the Nexus is entirely designed, developed and manufactured in India, featuring multiple first-ever innovations and class-leading specifications. In the given price range, Nexus will compete against the likes of Bajaj Chetak, Ather Rizta and the Ola S1 Air. Greaves Cotton will be pinning hopes on the Nexus to boost its e-2Wheeler sales which took a hit after the government made changes in its subsidy scheme.

K. Vijaya Kumar, Executive Director & CEO of Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited, said, "This transition from leisurely to urban to high-speed models signifies a pivotal moment in our journey. With each stride forward in democratising e-mobility, we progress toward a more inclusive, sustainable future." Shares of Greaves Cotton closed 4.3% higher on Tuesday at Rs 141.90 apiece on the NSE.

The e-scooter is powered by a 3 kWh battery and delivers a 4 kW peak motor power. It can do a top speed of 93 kmph and has five riding modes. It has a 136 km certified range. The company claims that the EV’s battery has the safest LFP (lithium iron phosphate) chemistry with 1.3 times more cycle life and fastest charging time of 3hr 22mins.

The Ampere Nexus comes in four colours: Zanskar Aqua, Indian Red, Lunar White and Steel Grey. With five riding modes, front disc brakes and an IP67 rating, riders can navigate all terrains and climates, including flooded conditions, validated by this scooter's pre-launch ride covering 10,000 km from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the electric vehicle maker said.