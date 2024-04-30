Wipro new CEO Srinivas Pallia to get over Rs 37 crore per annum

BENGALURU: IT major Wipro's newly appointed CEO and MD Srinivas Pallia will receive an annual compensation in the range of Rs 37 crore to over Rs 58 crore ($4.5 million to $7 million).

According to a regulatory filing, his basic pay will be in the range of $1,750,000 per annum to $3,000,000 per annum and target variable pay will be in the range of $ 1,750,000 per annum to $3,000,000 per annum. In total, this comes to $3.5 million - $6 million.

"His actual payout will vary based on the organisation level achievement on parameters of revenue and profit, and such other criteria as may be determined by the Board of Directors, from time to time," the company added in a regulatory filing.

Apart from this, his long-term incentives include stock compensation through grant of American Depositary Shares (ADS) Restricted Stock Units (ADS RSUs) and ADS Performance Stock Units (ADS PSUs) aggregating to an amount $4,000,000, consisting of ADS RSUs worth of $1,400,000 and ADS PSUs worth of 2,600,000.