Exchanges need to disclose shareholding patterns: Sebi

MUMBAI: Markets regulator Sebi has amended the rules requiring stock exchanges and clearing corporations to disclose their shareholding patterns on their websites on a quarterly basis, in line with the listing obligations (LODR) regulations for listed companies.

To give this effect, the Sebi has amended and notified the securities contracts (regulation) (stock exchanges and clearing corporations) regulations, 2015, the regulator said in a statement Wednesday.

Recognised stock exchanges and clearing corporations shall disclose their shareholding patterns on their respective websites on a quarterly basis as per the requirements and format specified for listed companies in terms of the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board’s LODR regulations, 2015, the Sebi said.

This needs to be disclosed as per the requirements and format specified for listed companies, the regulator said The new norms require each of the SEs and clearing corporations to have two functional committees -- a member committee and a nomination and remuneration committee.