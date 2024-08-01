Sun Pharma net profit rises 40% to Rs 2,836 crore

Leading drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical has reported a net profit of Rs 2,836 crore, up over 40 percent on-year in the June quarter, driven by higher realization leading to better margins.

Total sales rose over 6 percent to Rs 12,524.5 crore in the reporting quarter, the company said in a statement Thursday.

India formulation sales rose 16.4 percent to Rs 4,144.5 crore, while US formulation sales declined 1 percent to $466 million and global specialty sales rose 14.7 percent to $266 million, accounting for 17.7 percent of the quarterly sales. Formulation sales in emerging markets inched up 8.8 percent to $284 million and formulation sales in the rest of the world stood at $190 million, down 2.9 percent.

The company said its R&D investments rose to Rs 794 crore in the quarter from Rs 679.6 crore.