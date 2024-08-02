AEL to transfer Wilmar stake to shareholders

NEW DELHI: Paving the way for a potential stake sale, Adani Group flagship company - Adani Enterprises (AEL) - will transfer its stake in Adani Wilmar (AWL) to its shareholders.

AEL, at present, holds a 43.94% stake in Adani Wilmar through Adani Commodities LLP. Post the restructuring, the shareholders of AEL will directly own Adani Wilmar shares. Shareholders will receive 251 shares of Adani Wilmar for every 500 Adani Enterprises shares they hold.

”The food FMCG business and other businesses of the demerged company are capable of attracting a different set of investors, strategic partners, lenders and other stakeholders,” said AEL in a statement. Adani Wilmar is a joint venture between the Adani Group and Singapore-based Wilmar Group.