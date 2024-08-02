Apple sets record quarterly revenue in India

NEW DELHI: Apple sets quarterly revenue records in India and more than two dozen other countries and regions with its June quarter revenue record of $85.8 billion, up 5 per cent.

The company also saw strong performance from its Mac products in emerging markets, including India, during the June quarter.

Apple set quarterly revenue records in India and more than two dozen other countries and regions for the third quarter ended June 29, CEO Tim Cook said on Friday.

“We also set quarterly revenue records in more than two dozen countries and regions, including Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, the UK, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand. And we set an all-time revenue record in services, which grew 14%,” he said during the June quarter earnings call.

The company reported quarterly revenue of $85.8 billion, up 5% year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.40, up 11% year over year. The iPhone remains Apple’s most important business, accounting for about 46% of the company's total sales during the quarter. iPhone revenue was $39.3 billion, a decrease of 1% year-over-year, though it grew on a constant currency basis. iPad revenue reached $7.2 billion, up 24% year-over-year, driven by the launch of the new iPad Pro and iPad Air. According to the company, customers are enthusiastic about the latest iPad lineup due to its new design, display, performance, and AI capabilities. In the wearables, home, and accessories category, revenue was $8.1 billion, down 2% from the previous year.