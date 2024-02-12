Apple leads India tablet PC market with 25 per cent share in 2023

NEW DELHI: Apple led the India tablet PC market in 2023 as well as in the December quarter with a 25 per cent share notwithstanding a decline in its shipments, according to a report.

Samsung was at the second spot with a 23 per cent market share in 2023, market research firm CyberMedia Research said on Monday.

"In CY (in calendar year) 2023, Apple led the tablet market with a 25 per cent market share, followed by Samsung at 23 per cent in CY 2023," CyberMedia Research (CMR) India Quarterly Tablet PC Market Review report said.

Apple tablet PC shipments declined by 17 per cent on a year-over-year (YoY) basis. Lenovo occupied the second slot in the December quarter with a 24 per cent market share even as its shipments declined by 3 per cent. Samsung tablet PC shipments grew by 36 per cent on YoY basis, the report stated.