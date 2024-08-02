Sensex, Nifty tumble in early trade on weak global cues

MUMBAI: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Friday as investors rushed to book profits after record-breaking rallies in the past few sessions as well as tracking cues from global sell-offs.

Massive selling in bellwether stocks like Reliance and ICICI Bank also dragged the investors' sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 640.13 points to trade at 81,227.42 in the morning trade.

The NSE Nifty declined 271.40 points to 24,739.50.

Both the indices slumped up to 1 per cent during early deals.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, and Tech Mahindra were the laggards.

HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Nestle India and ITC were among the gainers.