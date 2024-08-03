Income tax return filings surge 7.5 per cent to record 7.28 crore till July 31

NEW DELHI: The Income-tax Department appreciates taxpayers and tax professionals for making compliances in time, leading to a surge in filing of Income-tax returns (ITRs), resulting in a new record of ITRs filed. The total number of ITRs for AY 2024-25 filed till July 31 is more than 7.28 crore, 7.5 per cent more than total ITRs for AY 2023-24 (6.77 crore) filed till July 31, 2023.

An increasing number of taxpayers have opted for the New Tax Regime this year. Out of the total ITRs of 7.28 crore filed for AY 2024-25, 5.27 crore have been filed in New Tax Regime compared to 2.01 crore ITRs filed in the Old Tax Regime. About 72 per cent have opted for the New Tax Regime, while 28 per cent continue to be in the Old Tax Regime.