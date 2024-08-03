Instagram blocked in Turkey for second day amid censorship accusations

ISTANBUL: Instagram users in Turkey found access to the social media network blocked for a second day on Saturday, following censorship accusations against the US company from a high-ranking Turkish official.

The BTK communications authority announced on its website on Friday that the Meta-owned platform had been frozen, without giving any reason.

But Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said on Friday Instagram had ignored government demands for it to remove certain posts.

"Our country has values and sensitivities. Despite our warnings, they did not take care of criminal content.

"We blocked access. When they abide by our laws, we'll lift the ban."