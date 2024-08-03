Vedanta Aluminum acquires seventh Bureau of Indian Standards certification

RAIPUR: Vedanta Aluminium becomes the "first company in the country’s aluminium industry to secure seven Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certifications" for its extensive range of aluminium products after the newly certified 12 mm wire rods, produced at its Chhattisgarh-based Bharat Aluminium Company Limited (BALCO) facility in Korba district.

The certified 12 mm aluminium wire rods have diverse applications, primarily in electrical and power transmission, owing to their superior conductivity, lightweight nature, and sterling durability.

Alongside the new BIS certification of 12 mm wire rods, BIS has re-certified six additional product categories: EC Ingots, Alloy Ingots, Primary Ingots, Rolled Sheets, Rolled Conductor Plates, and Rolled Plates for general engineering purposes – all of which are produced at Balco.

The company boasts of acquiring an edge in the market with seven BIS certifications covering a total of 17 aluminium products.