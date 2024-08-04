Ambuja announces Rs 1,600 cr cement grinding unit in Bihar

NEW DELHI: Ambuja Cements, part of the diversified Adani group, has announced setting up of 6 million tonne per annum (MTPA) cement grinding unit in Warisaliganj, Nawada district of Bihar, at an investment of nearly Rs 1,600 crore. The company claimed that this is the largest investment in the state by a cement manufacturer.

According to a company statement, the project will be implemented in three phases with the first phase of 2.4 MTPA at an investment of Rs 1,100 crore to be commissioned by December 2025. Adequate provisioning of land for future expansion is in place which will be commissioned in due course at much lower capex. Located in Nawada District, the site is well-connected by road and rail.

