The cycle of deluge and death must end

India is losing its battle with climate change. The twin tragedies of 3 students suffocating in the basement of the Rau’s IAS Study Circle in the Capital, and landslides wiping out of entire villages in Wayanad, Kerala on Tuesday night are grim reminders of our failure to understand nature’s fury.

Delhi’s grim basement death trap is still being investigated, but the initial magisterial findings reveal the Old Rajendra Nagar area’s drainage system was inadequate to deal with the quantity of water that flooded the basement in which the Rau Classes library was situated.

On the fateful day, water, having nowhere else to go, entered the basement with such force that it filled the room where the students were trapped till the ceiling, and jammed the biometric-operated doors. But the big question is: How were study classes permitted in a basement, when municipal law permits basements only for storage?

In Wayanad, as army engineers struggle to connect cut-off areas of Chooralmala to reach the worst hit spots, the questions being asked are: why was human habitation allowed at the foot of these landslide prone hills? Why was there no learning from the August 2019 disaster in Puthumala – 5 kms away – where landslides claimed 17 lives?

Urban planning fails

The tragic deaths in Delhi of students has once again underlined the sordid failure of city planning. The Capital’s municipal government has not learnt anything if the viral videos of a flooded Rajya Sabha hall and journalists enjoying a drink amid the sloshing waters in the Press Club of India’s lounge on Rafi Marg are any indication.

It happens almost every monsoon. A heavy shower inundates a large part of the Capital; and when there is no storm water drains to take away the water, roads of the city come to serve the purpose. It was the same story in Dubai in April. The engineers built a spanking city of glass and boulevards; but forgot to build a drainage system.

As climate change shifts monsoon patterns, cloudbursts and torrential rains have become common place. For rapidly expanding cities, the problem has been compounded by not being able to put water disposal systems in place. Indian cities are drowning in flood waters because uncontrolled concretization and construction has cemented vast swathes of surfaces not allowing water to seep naturally into underground streams and aquifers.

Many cities like Delhi and Mumbai are on the banks of rivers – Delhi abuts the Yamuna while the River Mithi divides the island city and suburban Mumbai. These natural water courses are choked with human habitation on the banks, and dumping of waste. So when the rains come and the river courses can’t discharge the huge volumes, they overflow the banks and enter the city.