How to select the right retirement fund

Virat Kohli is a renowned international cricketer with an extraordinary fan following. He led the Indian cricket team with distinction for half a dozen years before stepping down. Around a decade and a half of international cricket along with continuing earnings from the IPL and endorsement deals ought to have ensured that his financial future is more than secure.

But, what about his legions of fans in this country? Is their life post-retirement likely to be financially secure? It is worth noting that over the last six decades, the life expectancy of Indians has risen to around 69 years from just 41years, as per World Bank data tabled in 2017. Unless this trend reverses, chances are, present-day Indians will have an even longer life expectancy.

The insurance industry in India was off the blocks with their pension plans and the mutual fund industry in India too discerned this trend and there is now, no dearth of retirement fund schemes on offer from various Asset Management Companies (AMCs). Besides these, there is of course the Government-backed National Pension Scheme (NPS).

The early retirement funds that were launched by the mutual fund industry offered a mix of debt and equity and required investors to be locked in till a predetermined retirement rate and imposed heavy exit loads on those seeking to bail out early. To buttress the deal, an investment in these schemes made one eligible for a tax deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.