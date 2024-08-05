Monday Blues: Sensex Crashed up to 3%, Nifty down 2%

MUMBAI: India’s equity market experienced a major crash on Monday morning with the benchmark indices falling up to 3% in opening deals. The fall is attributed to weak global cues amidst concern that the US economy is heading towards a recession and rising tensions in the Middle East as Iran has vowed to retaliate against Israel’s killing of top Hamas leaders.

At the opening, the BSE Sensex was down nearly 2,400 points to a low of 78,580 while the NSE Nifty50 plummeted more than 400 points to trade at a 24,303 level. At 10.35 pm, the two indices were down about 2% each.

The broader market was also under tremendous pressure, with smallcap and midcap indices falling as much as the benchmarks. India's volatility index on Monday surged 20%.

This decline in the Indian market is in line with a crash in other Asian markets. Japan’s Nikkei fell over 6% and other markets such as Korea, Taiwan, and Australia were down from 2.5% to 7%.

"The rally in the global stock markets has been driven mainly by consensus expectations of a soft landing for the US economy. This expectation is now under threat with the fall in US job creation in July and the sharp rise in US unemployment rate to 4.3%. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East also are a contributing factor. Another significant factor is the unwinding of the Yen carry trade which is bleeding the Japanese market. The crash in Nikkei by above 4% this morning is an indicator of the crisis in the Japanese market,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

He added, “Valuations in India, driven mainly by sustained liquidity flows, continue to be high particularly in the mid and smallcaps segments. The overvalued segments of the market like Defence and Railways are likely to come under pressure. The buy on dips strategy which has worked well in this bull run, is likely to be threatened now. Investors need not rush to buy in this correction. Wait for the market to stabilise."