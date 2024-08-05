Self-invoicing raises GST challenges

“There are several other companies which are facing similar issues, where an invoice has been issued. In such cases, it is pertinent to note that, the invoice of the foreign party would not be of much consequence as the self invoice raised by the Indian counterpart would be the GST invoice u/s 31(3)(f) of The CGST Act. Hence, the value as per such self invoice should be considered for a GST demand in case any,” said Vivek Jalan, partner with Tax Connect Advisory. The Supreme Court’s ruling in the Northern Operating Systems case established that service tax on RCM applies to salaries provided to expatriates by related Indian companies, treating it as a service rendered by foreign holding or subsidiary companies.

This principle has been extended under GST, where even services provided without consideration by foreign entities to related Indian companies are considered a supply. As a result, the Indian companies involved are liable to pay GST under the RCM. Clearing the confusion, Circular No. 199/11/2023-GST, issued on July 17, 2023, clarified that in cases where branches of the same company operate across states—such as a Maharashtra branch providing services to a Haryana branch—if the Haryana branch is eligible for full Input Tax Credit (ITC) and no invoice is raised by the Maharashtra branch, the supply value would be treated as NIL, and no GST would apply. However, the question which needs further answer is what happens in a case when invoices are issued by foreign subsidiaries.

Meanwhile, there are also ambiguities in interpretation of the Explanation I under section 8 of the IGST Act 2017 in relation to the definition of distinct persons, which need to be clarified further.

“The dispute has risen predominantly due to the definition of the import of services in the IGST act. As per revenue, they are relying on explanations in section 8, which provide that a branch and an Indian entity will be treated as distinct persons,” said Abhishek A Rastogi, founder of Rastogi Chambers.