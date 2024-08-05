Why choose information resources carefully

It is a world of information overload. You could read so much about any topic that matters to your life. This column has persistently urged you to make learning your weapon while planning your financial future. However, merely urging you to learn may not be enough. You also need to know the context of every bit of information thrown at you. On editorial pages of newspapers, we cannot make recommendations. However, you can know more about connecting the dots with the help of information around you.

Many of you are glued to the social media and learning from others. The lateral approach to learning creates a volume of information that overwhelms you. The traditional media continues to put out information online, on television and in print publications. Many of you search for ‘how to’ and ‘what is’ about financial markets, investing and money. The online and social media content answers your questions; you keep looking for answers.