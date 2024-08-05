Zetwerk, SMILE to launch three IT hardware factories in India

BENGALURU: Contract manufacturing marketplace Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses has entered into a partnership with SMILE Electronics, an electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company, to launch three factories for IT hardware production in India.

Located near Bengaluru, the Devanahalli factory boasts of fully automated production lines equipped for assembling, testing, and packing of Desktops, Laptops, Energy meters and Remote Controls, Zetwerk said on Monday.

The company has also committed to invest Rs 1,000 crore to build ESDM capabilities in the country.

Partnering with Zetwerk, SMILE unlocks two additional factories in Chennai and Andhra Pradesh, creating a strong South Indian presence. This expansion brings SMILE's total footprint to four factories with Zetwerk, including their existing facility in Bengaluru.

Zetwerk has its own four factories in North India to cater to demand for mobile phones, telecom devices, smart meters, television & display devices, and hearable & wearables.

"SMILE is committed to being the strategic partner of choice for major ODMs and OEMs," said Mukesh Gupta, chairman of SMILE electronics.

"Our 750 skilled employees across diverse industries manage a well-rounded portfolio, catering to both low-mix, high-volume and high-mix, low-volume production needs. This collaboration offers perfect synergy as SMILE scales to become a top Indian ESDM player, while Zetwerk gains expertise in the ﬂourishing IT hardware industry," Gupta added.

"By combining our strengths, we aim to accelerate the growth of the domestic electronics ecosystem, create signiﬁcant employment opportunities, and contribute meaningfully to India's journey towards becoming a global manufacturing powerhouse," said Rahul Sharma, Co-founder, Zetwerk.

SMILE is a recipient of the government's IT hardware Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes 1.0 and 2.0. In the past three years, SMILE has manufactured and supplied millions of desktop PC components and electronic devices sold on leading platforms.