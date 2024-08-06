CIL and GAIL partner to establish coal to SNG plant using surface coal gasification technology

NEW DELHI: Coal India Limited (CIL) and GAIL (India) Limited (GAIL) signed an agreement on Tuesday to set up a Coal to Synthetic Natural Gas (SNG) plant using surface coal gasification (SCG) technology.

The plant, to be located in the Raniganj area of Eastern Coalfields Limited, West Bengal, aims to produce 80,000 Nm3 per hour of Synthetic Natural Gas (SNG), with an annual production target of 633.6 million Nm3.

This will require 1.9 million tonnes (mts) of coal, which will be supplied by CIL.

“The Ministry of Coal, in collaboration with the Ministry of Power and Natural Gas, has facilitated a landmark joint venture agreement between two leading Maharatna CPSEs, Coal India Limited (CIL) and GAIL (India) Limited (GAIL) today. This agreement marks a major step towards setting up a Coal to Synthetic Natural Gas (SNG) plant using surface coal gasification (SCG) technology,” said the coal ministry in a press note.

Coal India Limited (CIL), a state-owned entity, aims to establish two Coal Gasification Plants in pursuit of achieving its target of 100 Million Tonnes (MT) coal gasification by 2030. This initiative aligns with India's dual objectives of self-reliance and energy independence.