Hiring across all experience levels witnessed positive growth in July

BENGALURU: For the first time in 2024, hiring across all experience levels showed positive growth. The Naukri JobSpeak Index, an indicator of white-collar hiring activity, showed fresher hiring, which has been subdued for a while, saw an encouraging 7% YoY growth, in July.

With 28% and 22% growth, both finance and medical sectors, respectively, have contributed to the recovery in the fresher’s job market. The Index registered a 12% YoY rise in July as against the same month last year and an 11% MoM sequential rise compared to June 2024.

As per the report, the pharma/biotech sector recorded a 26% YoY increase, with Baroda (61%) and Hyderabad (39%) driving the surge. Hiring in the FMCG sector grew 26%, led by Bengaluru (52%) and Kolkata (43%). Real estate sector saw a 23% growth in hiring, largely influenced by Delhi-NCR (51%) and Hyderabad (28%).