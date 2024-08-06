Indian companies closely monitoring Bangladesh situation, concerned by political uncertainty

Indian companies having operations in Bangladesh are carefully analysing the situation as demand has come to a halt following the student-led nationwide protest that toppled the 15-year rule of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“We are evaluating the situation and will take a call if the uncertainty continues. There has barely been any demand in the last 2-3 weeks since the protests gathered momentum,” said a top executive of a top Indian automobile company.

He added that auto sales in the nation were already under pressure due to a lack of economic growth and the current protests had made it worse, including temporary shutdowns of many factories.

A Dabur spokesperson said they are closely monitoring the developments in Bangladesh though it accounts for less than 1% of Dabur's consolidated revenue and less than 0.5% of its consolidated net profit. Auto major TVS Motor said that though Bangladesh contributes to a minor share of its imports, sales in that country are facing challenges due to the ongoing protests.

Shares of some of India’s top companies such as Marico, Emami, VIP and Pearl Global Industries which have exposure to Bangladesh are also under selling pressure. Shares of Marico plunged 6.5% on Tuesday to Rs 628 apiece.

For FMCG major Marico, 11% of revenue comes from Bangladesh. Emami's operations in Bangladesh are substantial as 6% of its total revenue comes from here. Top luggage company VIP Industries sources 30–35% of its production capacity from Bangladesh, an integral part of its supply chain.

Pearl Global Industries, which derives around one-fourth of its revenue from Bangladesh, said that its facilities there are temporarily non-operational due to the curfew.