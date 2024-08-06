Sheikh Hasina and the hedge-your-bets lesson Bangladesh has served to India

Sheikh Hasina was India's best friend in the neighbourhood. And now she is gone. The exit of Bangladesh's pro-democracy icon for the last 15 years was unceremonious, to say the least. She has left behind a country plunged in political, social and economic uncertainty. For India, her exit has now turned the friendly neighbour into a potential thorn in the flesh if we don't play our cards right.

Since 2009, when Sheikh Hasina was elected prime minister for the second time – she had led the country earlier from 1996 to 2001, India put all its diplomatic eggs in one basket: with the Awami League and Sheikh Hasina. No one in India's diplomatic ecosystem will ever say it out loud but it was a diplomatic imperative.

As a result, Delhi has had almost no truck with Begum Khaleda Zia, former prime minister and chief of the main opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). And none with Jamiat-i-Islami, viewed as an Islamic fundamentalist outfit that is a power centre in Dhaka, so powerful that Sheikh Hasina had to dally with it once and BNP does so even now.

With Sheikh Hasina now out, will India have to deal with all these players in Bangladesh or pay a price for this one-basket policy?

Early signals from Dhaka are that the students who led the movement to oust Sheikh Hasina want Nobel Laureate Professor Mohammed Yunus to lead the country now. But the political parties, in talks with the Army and the President about an interim government and early elections, are so far mum on the subject. These parties include the Jamiat and the BNP, neither of whom are known to be friends of India.