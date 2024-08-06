Indian gold industry launches self-regulatory organisation for excellence

MUMBAI: The Indian gold industry announced the formation of the Indian Association for Gold Excellence and Standards (IAGES) on Tuesday. This new self-regulatory organisation (SRO) is supported by the World Gold Council (WGC) and aims to remove the trust deficit and enhance transparency within the sector.

The framework for IAGES will be independently governed and professionally managed, with its release expected soon, followed by the announcement of memberships. According to WGC Regional CEO, India, Sachin Jain, the organisation is expected to become operational by December this year or January 2025.

IAGES will be established by national industry associations, including the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), the All India Gems and Jewellery Council of India (GJC), and the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

"IAGES, created by the Indian gold industry, represents the coming together of various stakeholders in the sector. It aims to increase consumer and government confidence by enhancing trust in the Indian gold industry through the adoption of fair, transparent, and sustainable practices, regulatory compliance, establishing a code of conduct, and introducing an audit framework across the entire value chain," Jain added.