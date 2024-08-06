IndiGo set to introduce business class seats on major metro routes

NEW DELHI: Marking its departure from an all-economy class cabin, India’s largest airline IndiGo on Monday launched ‘IndiGo Stretch’, its business class seats. Bookings for ‘IndiGo Stretch’ will commence on the Delhi-Mumbai route from Tuesday at prices starting from `18,018. However, the service will start in November.

The company has plans to scale the business class service and offer the same on at least 12 routes, mostly metro-to-metro cities, by the end of 2025. IndiGo also announced the launch of its “Bluchip’ loyalty program which will start around September.

“Considering India’s soaring economy and the evolving aspirations of our customers, it’s a very natural moment to move in that direction,” said Pieter Elbers, CEO, IndiGo at an event in Delhi commemorating the airline’s 18th anniversary. The business class will feature 12 seats in a 2-2 configuration. It will serve specially ‘curated healthy meal’ options from Oberoi Catering Services.

IndiGo, which has more than 60% share in the domestic market, will now compete against Tata Group’s Air India and associate airlines to lure affluent passengers.

Elbers also highlighted that the airline will be expanding its international presence to over 40 international destinations by the end of this financial year. Currently, IndiGo operates more than 2,000 flights daily and flies to around 120 destinations, including 33 overseas cities.

To operate on mid-haul and long-haul routes, the carrier will be getting A321 XLR planes in 2025 and wide-body A350 aircraft in 2027.

Meanwhile, Rahul Bhatia cleared the air about his future with the airline after he sold a 2% stake in InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the parent company of IndiGo, for about Rs 3,400 crore. “InterGlobe & I are here to stay,” said a teary-eyed Bhatia. He said IndiGo welcomes competition and India deserves more than just two airlines.