Rupee recovers from all-time low level, opens 25 paise higher at 83.84 against US dollar

MUMBAI: The rupee recovered from its all-time low level and opened 25 paise higher at 83.84 against the US dollar in morning trade on Tuesday, mirroring the rebound in the domestic equity market, even as aggressive dollar bids from foreign banks exerted pressure on the local unit.

Forex traders said risk aversion in the global markets, escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and outflows by foreign investors further dented investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.92 and then touched an early high of 83.84, registering a 25 paise gain from its all-time closing low of 84.09 against the American currency.

On Monday, the rupee slumped 37 paise to settle at an all-time low of 84.09 against the US dollar.