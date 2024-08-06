Xiaomi dominates the Indian smartphone market in Q2 2024, closely followed by Samsung and Vivo

NEW DELHI: Chinese mobile maker Xiaomi dominated the Indian smartphone market in Q2 2024, capturing a 19.3 per cent share, closely followed by Samsung and Vivo with 18.5 per cent and 17 per cent shares, respectively.

According to a report by CyberMedia Research (CMR), Realme and OPPO secured the fourth and fifth spots with 13 per cent and 9 per cent shares. Meanwhile, Apple made its mark with a 5 per cent share, driven by the popularity of its iPhone 15 series, which accounted for 58 per cent of its total shipments.

Despite these gains, the Indian smartphone market experienced a 4 per cent year-on-year decline, signalling a challenging landscape for manufacturers.

“The Indian smartphone market is flourishing with a notable surge in 5G adoption and an increasing shift towards premium devices. The availability of affordable 5G phones in the Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 13,000 range has significantly propelled market growth,” said Menka Kumari, Analyst at the Industry Intelligence Group, CMR.

“Additionally, the premiumization trend continues, with the premium segment (above Rs. 25,000) witnessing a 9 per cent YoY growth,” she added.