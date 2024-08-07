Indexation benefits back for property bought before July 23

NEW DELHI: Facing backlash from investors and property owners, the Centre has decided to give a major relief to real estate investors by allowing them to opt for either a 12.5% long-term capital gains tax rate without indexation or a 20% rate with indexation for property purchased before July 23, 2024.

The respite has been given to resident Individual and Hindu Undivided families (HuFs). For non-residents and companies, partnership firm, LLP, the indexation benefits won’t be available.

The change has been included in the amendment to the Finance Bill 2024. As per the proposed amendment: “In the case of transfer of a long-term capital asset, being land or building or both, by an individual or Hindu undivided Family (HuF), which is acquired before the 23rd day of July, 2024, the taxpayer can compute his taxes under the new scheme [@12.5% without indexation] and old scheme [@20% with indexation] and pay such tax which is lower of the two,”