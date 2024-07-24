Capital gains tax shocker for real estate

The finance minister in her Budget speech said that simultaneously with rationalisation of rate to 12.5%, indexation available under second proviso to Section 48 is proposed to be removed for calculation of any long-term capital gains which is presently available for property, gold and other unlisted assets.

“This will ease computation of capital gains for the taxpayer and the tax administration,” she said.

Experts, however, see the removal of cost indexation on all assets a very significant change, which will impact real estate returns in a big way. “Indexation – linked assets – Real estate, gold and unlisted equity had indexation benefits which now will not be there. Real estate thus loses out the most,” said Sandipan Roy, CIO, Motilal Oswal Private Wealth.