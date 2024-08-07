MPC unlikely to begin rate cuts now

MUMBAI: Despite the rising chorus within the monetary policy committee (MPC) for slashing the interest rates and also change the policy stance, nobody is expecting the Reserve Bank-led rate setting panel to tweak the policy rates or even the stance because of the still stubborn inflation.

If the MPC, which began its three-day customary pre-policy review meeting on Tuesday here, leaves the rates unchanged, this will be the ninth consecutive time it does so, after it raised the key repo rate by 35 bps to 6.5% in the February 2023 review.

Two of the six-member MPC in the last policy meet in June had differed with the majority view to hold the rates as well as to retain the policy stance of withdrawal of accommodation. Jayant Verma and Ashima Goel are two of the three external members of the panel and are appointed by the government.

State Bank chairman Disneh Khara was vocal in saying he doesn’t expect any changes in the policy on Thursday, saying growth remains strong and inflation, led by food articles are stubbornly high.

“There is no reason for the RBI to slash the rate now as its inflation is far from over. Moreover, the economy is faring robustly well. Most central banks are decoupling from themevles and act mostly according to the domestic situations,” Khara told reporters at the post-earnings presser last Saturday.