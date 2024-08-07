Vedanta profit surges 37% to Rs 3,606 crore on better margins

NEW DELHI: Vedanta Ltd on Tuesday reported a 36.5%increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,606 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, due to improved margins and robust cost reduction across all operations.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 2,640 crore in the year-ago period. The consolidated income of the company in the April-June period rose to Rs 36,698 crore over Rs 34,279 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing. Vedanta said in a statement that the proposed demerger of its businesses is on track and it has already filed the demerger scheme with NCLT after getting a nod from secured creditors.

Vedanta’s earlier announced to split into six independent listed companies, including oil and gas and aluminium.