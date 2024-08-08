Jio’s share in data traffic has surged to 60%: Ambani

NEW DELHI: The launch of Jio 4G mobile telephony services in 2016 transformed India from a data-scarce country to a data-rich nation, providing every Indian with affordable, high-speed 4G data, said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited.
“Jio has further enhanced the country’s digital infrastructure by rolling out its True5G network across India in world-record time,” he said.
As per Reliance Industries’ annual report, the country’s largest telecom service provider has seen its share of India’s overall data traffic surge to 60% in the financial year 2023-24.
As highlighted in the annual report, Jio’s share of India’s data traffic has surged to nearly 60%, solidifying its position as the most preferred broadband network. Notably, the Jio True5G network accounts for nearly 30% of Jio’s mobile data traffic, with all 5G data being carried on Jio’s proprietary 5G-4G combo core. Furthermore, Jio is the sole operator in India deploying 5G using standalone architecture, as stated in the report.
The company’s continued investments in the next-generation networks and cutting-edge digital technologies are expected to sustain its competitive edge, drive further market share growth, and ensure strong and consistent shareholder returns in the years to come.
