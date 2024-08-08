Jio’s share in data traffic has surged to 60%: Ambani

NEW DELHI: The launch of Jio 4G mobile telephony services in 2016 transformed India from a data-scarce country to a data-rich nation, providing every Indian with affordable, high-speed 4G data, said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited.

“Jio has further enhanced the country’s digital infrastructure by rolling out its True5G network across India in world-record time,” he said.

As per Reliance Industries’ annual report, the country’s largest telecom service provider has seen its share of India’s overall data traffic surge to 60% in the financial year 2023-24.