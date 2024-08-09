FM Sitharaman asserts GST on insurance decisions rest with GST Council, rejects 'daylight robbery' claims

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that the decision regarding the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on health and life insurance premiums rests solely with the GST Council. She stated that the council should now take the lead on this issue, as all relevant stakeholders have already had their perspectives considered.
"...GST on medical insurance is a matter entirely in the realm of the GST Council. Not justifying this way or that way. Let the GST Council decide on medical insurance now that everyone has been heard on this," Sitharaman told the upper house of the Parliament.
The Finance Minister pointed out that none of the members advocating for a reduction in GST on medical and life insurance have formally approached their respective Finance Ministers to address the issue when they had the opportunity. She also noted that in the previous fiscal year, Rs 12,264 crore collected from GST on life and medical insurance was allocated to the states.
The GST Council is a constitutional body that has made its decision based on its own judgment. However, labeling a decision made by a constitutional body as 'daylight robbery' is inappropriate, stated Finance Minister Sitharaman.
Toward the end of last month, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari reached out to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, requesting the removal of the 18 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on life and medical insurance premiums. He described this tax as a burden on the uncertainties of life.
On securities transactions tax (STT), Sitharaman said STT helps bring those who spend bigger amounts into the tax net." That is why it continues, it is not for revenue considerations so much," she added.
Besides this, on decline ib net financial household savings, FM Sitharaman said the country is witnessing lot of changes in terms of smart portfolio diversification. Individuals may not be sitting in post office..., they are finding portfolios with better returns. They are also investing in property, she added.