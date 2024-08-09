FM Sitharaman asserts GST on insurance decisions rest with GST Council, rejects 'daylight robbery' claims

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that the decision regarding the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on health and life insurance premiums rests solely with the GST Council. She stated that the council should now take the lead on this issue, as all relevant stakeholders have already had their perspectives considered.

"...GST on medical insurance is a matter entirely in the realm of the GST Council. Not justifying this way or that way. Let the GST Council decide on medical insurance now that everyone has been heard on this," Sitharaman told the upper house of the Parliament.