BSNL launches 4G,5G ready OTA and USIM platform

NEW DELHI: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has unveiled a cutting-edge Over-the-Air (OTA) and Universal SIM (USIM) platform, developed in partnership with Pyro Holdings Pvt. Ltd.

This platform offers seamless 4G and 5G compatibility, superior connectivity, and exceptional service quality, designed to cater to all BSNL customers nationwide. A key feature of this platform is that it gives the freedom to users to select their mobile numbers and replace SIM cards without geographical restrictions. The platform was officially launched in Chandigarh, with a disaster recovery site established in Trichy.

"This initiative enables SIM swaps to be performed anywhere in the country, which not only enhances our network capabilities but also aligns with our mission to support the Government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. The platform will aid in bridging the digital divide and empowering citizens in rural and remote areas,” said Ravi A. Robert Jerard, Chairman and Managing Director of BSNL.

This platform demonstrates our commitment to innovation and excellence, providing BSNL the flexibility to adapt to the evolving telecom market and benefit millions of users across the country,” said Amit Sharma, CEO of Pyro Holdings Pvt. Ltd.

The event was graced by the presence of BSNL CMD, A. Robert J Ravi, and other distinguished dignitaries.