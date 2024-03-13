BSNL activates 3,500 4G base transceiver stations, telco to launch full services soon: CMD

NEW DELHI: State-owned telecom service provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has activated 3,500 4G base transceiver stations (BTS) across the country, said the company’s CMD P K Purwar.

Purwar, speaking on the sidelines of the India Mobile Congress curtain raiser, also mentioned that these 3,500 BTS offer 4G services on both commercial and trial basis. BSNL aims to launch full-fledged 4G services nationwide soon.

“Our 4G trial services are in full swing. We have already activated 3,500 4G services in the country, and we plan to launch even more soon,” said Purwar.

BSNL plans to expand its 4G services to cover 100,000 BTS. In January 2024, Purwar said BSNL aims to launch its 5G network using the same indigenous technology stack by December 2024. They had set the December 2024 timeline, and all the sites are upgradable to 5G via a software update.